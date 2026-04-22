Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) vs. The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Critical Comparison

Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Above Food Ingredients has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and The Hain Celestial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Above Food Ingredients $273.06 million 0.11 -$39.49 million N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.56 billion 0.05 -$530.84 million ($6.06) -0.15

Above Food Ingredients has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hain Celestial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Above Food Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.5% of Above Food Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Above Food Ingredients and The Hain Celestial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Above Food Ingredients 0 0 0 0 0.00 The Hain Celestial Group 2 10 1 0 1.92

The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus price target of $2.14, suggesting a potential upside of 138.27%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Above Food Ingredients.

Profitability

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Above Food Ingredients N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group -36.12% -1.15% -0.34%

About Above Food Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods. The Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients segment engages in the provisioning of discrete genetics, origination, purchasing, grading, processing, and sale of regeneratively grown grain; and origination, purchase, and sale of bespoke ingredients products. The Consumer Packaged Goods segment formulates, manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets proprietary consumer product formulations in owned brands; and focuses on manufacturing and distribution for private-labeled retail owned brands. Above Food Ingredients Inc. is based in Regina, Canada.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

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