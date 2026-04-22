Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRSU. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSU. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $28,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,657,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 839,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 399,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 1,477.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 171,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,378 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRSU opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

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Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc (NYSE: PRSU) is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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