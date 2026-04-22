Financial Comparison: Kenon (NYSE:KEN) vs. AES (NYSE:AES)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) and AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kenon and AES”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kenon alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $871.63 million 4.87 $66.27 million $0.77 105.74 AES $12.23 billion 0.84 $910.00 million $1.26 11.48

Profitability

AES has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon. AES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kenon and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 7.60% 3.17% 1.94% AES 7.40% 19.93% 3.29%

Volatility and Risk

Kenon has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AES has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $3.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. AES pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kenon pays out 500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AES pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kenon has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and AES has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. AES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kenon and AES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 1 0 0 2.00 AES 0 8 2 0 2.20

AES has a consensus price target of $24.09, suggesting a potential upside of 66.55%. Given AES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than Kenon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of AES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AES beats Kenon on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services. It also operates a fleet of 150 vessels. Kenon Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts and distributes power to 2.6 million customers. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.