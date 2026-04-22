United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $601.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $601.50.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $573.46 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $607.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.74 and its 200-day moving average is $492.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 27.93 EPS for the current year.

Key United Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: New clinical and program data to be presented at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) highlight earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension, right‑ventricular improvement with high‑dose treprostinil, and progress on lung donor expansion/xenotransplantation — supports pipeline value and longer‑term revenue upside. Read More.

New clinical and program data to be presented at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) highlight earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension, right‑ventricular improvement with high‑dose treprostinil, and progress on lung donor expansion/xenotransplantation — supports pipeline value and longer‑term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive with several recent price‑target raises and a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target around $601.50 — provides valuation support if clinical readouts impress. Read More.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive with several recent price‑target raises and a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target around $601.50 — provides valuation support if clinical readouts impress. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Discussion that the bull case for UTHR could materially change if miroliverELAP obtains FDA RMAT status — a regulatory win like RMAT would be a strong catalyst for re‑rating the pipeline. Read More.

Discussion that the bull case for UTHR could materially change if miroliverELAP obtains FDA RMAT status — a regulatory win like RMAT would be a strong catalyst for re‑rating the pipeline. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A comparative valuation article (CPRX vs UTHR) offers context for value investors but is unlikely to move UTHR materially on its own. Read More.

A comparative valuation article (CPRX vs UTHR) offers context for value investors but is unlikely to move UTHR materially on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Asset Management One modestly trimmed its stake (down ~5.1%), a small institutional reweighting rather than a major flow signal. Read More.

Asset Management One modestly trimmed its stake (down ~5.1%), a small institutional reweighting rather than a major flow signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options activity indicate elevated short‑term trading/hedging interest — this can amplify intraday moves but is directionally ambiguous. Read More.

Reports of unusually large options activity indicate elevated short‑term trading/hedging interest — this can amplify intraday moves but is directionally ambiguous. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (~$5.49M on Apr 20), reducing her stake by ~19% — a high‑profile insider sale that often raises investor concern about near‑term sentiment. Read More.

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (~$5.49M on Apr 20), reducing her stake by ~19% — a high‑profile insider sale that often raises investor concern about near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares (~$5.78M) on Apr 20, leaving a significantly smaller holding — multiple senior exec sales in quick succession increase perceived selling pressure. Read More.

CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares (~$5.78M) on Apr 20, leaving a significantly smaller holding — multiple senior exec sales in quick succession increase perceived selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional director insider sale (~$578.9k) and prior smaller CEO disposals add to the pattern of recent insider liquidations, which can weigh on near‑term stock sentiment. Read More.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,712.48. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.95, for a total value of $10,596,375.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 420,795 shares of company stock valued at $224,011,581 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,412,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,007.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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