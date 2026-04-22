First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Business Financial Services Trading Down 2.5%

FBIZ opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBIZ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Business Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

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