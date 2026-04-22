Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $1.5255 billion for the quarter.

Dassault Systemes Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.01. Dassault Systemes has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

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Institutional Trading of Dassault Systemes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dassault Systemes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dassault Systemes

About Dassault Systemes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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