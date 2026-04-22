Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7560 per share and revenue of $417.1540 million for the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $480,592.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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