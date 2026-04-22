TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Financial Review

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNL Mediagene and National CineMedia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNL Mediagene $49.67 million 0.06 -$85.00 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $243.20 million 1.35 -$10.60 million ($0.10) -35.20

Profitability

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than TNL Mediagene.

This table compares TNL Mediagene and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNL Mediagene N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia -4.32% -2.29% -1.74%

Risk and Volatility

TNL Mediagene has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TNL Mediagene and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNL Mediagene 1 0 1 0 2.00 National CineMedia 0 3 3 0 2.50

TNL Mediagene presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,033.60%. National CineMedia has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 52.70%. Given TNL Mediagene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TNL Mediagene is more favorable than National CineMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of TNL Mediagene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About TNL Mediagene

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TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About National CineMedia

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National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

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