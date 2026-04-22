BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect BNP Paribas to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $12.9442 billion for the quarter.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.53%.The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. On average, analysts expect BNP Paribas to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNPQY. Zacks Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Hold”.

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BNP Paribas Company Profile

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BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

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