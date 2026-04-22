Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.5620 per share and revenue of $7.2265 billion for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.
The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.
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