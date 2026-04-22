Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.5620 per share and revenue of $7.2265 billion for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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