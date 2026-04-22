CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarParts.com presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CarParts.com

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. CarParts.com has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as a leading online retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the United States. Through its flagship website CarParts.com and affiliated e-commerce platforms, the company offers replacement components, performance upgrades, maintenance items and collision repair parts for a wide range of domestic and import vehicles. Its product catalog includes engine parts, exterior and interior accessories, lighting, braking systems and powertrain components, supported by an extensive inventory and proprietary order management system.

Founded in 1995 by George Chamoun and headquartered in Torrance, California, CarParts.com has grown from a regional auto parts supplier into a national e-commerce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.