Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

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Intapp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INTA stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.47, a PEG ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Intapp has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,804,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,321,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Intapp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,327,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 447,039 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intapp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,992,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intapp by 143.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,841,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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