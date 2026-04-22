Byline Bancorp (BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7450 per share and revenue of $113.8890 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $117.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.51 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:BY opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 192,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BY

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established under its current name in 2016, the company operates as a community-focused financial institution offering a broad array of banking products and services to corporate, professional and consumer clients.

On the commercial banking side, Byline Bancorp serves small and midsize businesses, real estate developers, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations.

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