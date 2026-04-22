Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.71 per share and revenue of $33.6111 billion for the quarter.

Hyundai Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Hyundai Motor stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00.

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About Hyundai Motor

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Hyundai Motor Company is a South Korea–based global automotive manufacturer known for its wide range of passenger vehicles, commercial trucks and buses. Founded in 1967 by Chung Ju-Yung, the company is headquartered in Seoul and operates as a core subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group. Over the decades, Hyundai Motor has expanded its footprint from domestic production to a presence across more than 200 countries and territories, reflecting its commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.

The company’s product portfolio spans compact cars, sedans, SUVs and crossovers, with popular models such as the Elantra, Sonata and Tucson.

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