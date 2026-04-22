First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $257.9720 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,051.20. This represents a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Harris sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $53,592.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,744.33. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $969,429. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 55.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 571.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 318,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent of First Financial Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services through a network of more than 100 full-service banking centers and mortgage offices across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Its core mission centers on delivering personalized relationship banking to businesses, individuals and public sector clients.

First Financial Bank’s product portfolio includes deposit solutions such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside a range of lending offerings that cover commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, home mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

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