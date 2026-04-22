LSI Industries (LYTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $163.5280 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $646.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Research raised LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSI Industries

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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