FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $1.0041 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FirstCash Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $208.07 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total transaction of $365,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,954.66. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $740,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,358.72. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,985. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstCash by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,169,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 312,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FirstCash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 742,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 251,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FirstCash by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,588,000 after acquiring an additional 321,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Weiss Ratings upgraded FirstCash from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on FirstCash from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Read Our Latest Report on FirstCash

About FirstCash

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FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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