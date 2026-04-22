American Airlines Group (AAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of $0.9920 per share and revenue of $16.1319 billion for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.25. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

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American Airlines Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,961 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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