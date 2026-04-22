American Airlines Group (AAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of $0.9920 per share and revenue of $16.1319 billion for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.25. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on AAL
American Airlines Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Takeover/merger speculation persists despite American’s denial, keeping a floor of speculative interest in the stock if any bid chatter resumes. Why American Airlines (AAL) Still Draws Merger Speculation Despite Its Denial
- Neutral Sentiment: President Trump said he’d like to see a buyer for Spirit and is open to government aid for the carrier, while also opposing a United–American merger — a mixed signal for industry consolidation prospects. Trump Wants Buyer for Spirit, Pans United-American Merger
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are watching the upcoming Q1 results and key operating metrics; previews suggest investors should focus beyond headline EPS to fuel, capacity and unit revenue trends. American Airlines (AAL) Q1 Earnings Preview
- Negative Sentiment: American publicly rebuffed a reported merger approach from United, removing a large potential upside catalyst and underscoring antitrust risk concerns. American Airlines Rebuffs United Tie Up As Investors Weigh Regulatory Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Bipartisan senators have pressed the carriers for details on how a merger would affect routes and fares, signaling the risk of heavy regulatory pushback for any consolidation. Bipartisan senators press United and American CEOs on reported merger of leading airlines
- Negative Sentiment: News flow and market reaction pushed shares down (reports of a ~3% premarket decline), reflecting investor disappointment that a transformational deal is unlikely and raising near-term volatility. American Airlines falls 3% premarket after dismissing United megamerger
- Negative Sentiment: Broader sector headwinds — notably rising oil prices and operational disruptions — add earnings risk and weigh on airline multiples ahead of quarterly results. American Airlines, United, Delta, Suffer Amid Fuel Fears, Flight Delays
- Negative Sentiment: Media focus on merger talk has put additional scrutiny on American’s CEO and strategy, increasing reputational and execution risk while management defends the company’s stance. American Airlines CEO, As He Plays A Bad Hand, Tells Rival To Butt Out
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,961 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.
The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.
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