Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – April 19th

IREN, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—for example, miners, exchanges, custody providers, hardware makers, or corporations that hold large amounts of BTC. For stock market investors these equities offer an indirect way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements but carry additional company-specific risks, operational leverage, and regulatory factors that can cause their shares to diverge from Bitcoin’s spot performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

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Cipher Mining (CIFR)

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Marathon Digital (MARA)

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Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

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