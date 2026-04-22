InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) versus IHS (NYSE:IHS) Financial Review

IHS (NYSE:IHS – Get Free Report) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IHS and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS 8.12% -661.41% 12.24% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IHS and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS 2 4 3 0 2.11 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

IHS currently has a consensus target price of $9.61, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given IHS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IHS is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

This table compares IHS and InterCloud Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS $1.58 billion 1.75 $143.60 million $0.41 20.13 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IHS has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of IHS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IHS has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IHS beats InterCloud Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS

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IHS Inc. develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings. It provides authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components and technology systems across various markets. Its product design offerings include content and analysis on various engineering and technical standards, codes, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines.

About InterCloud Systems

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InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

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