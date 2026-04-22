Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) versus Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Head to Head Analysis

Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER – Get Free Report) and Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Campbell’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Campbell’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Z-Trim alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Z-Trim and Campbell’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell’s $10.25 billion 0.61 $602.00 million $1.83 11.43

Campbell’s has higher revenue and earnings than Z-Trim.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Z-Trim and Campbell’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 0.00 Campbell’s 8 12 2 0 1.73

Campbell’s has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Campbell’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Campbell’s is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Profitability

This table compares Z-Trim and Campbell’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A Campbell’s 5.48% 19.96% 5.21%

Summary

Campbell’s beats Z-Trim on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Z-Trim

(Get Free Report)

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Campbell’s

(Get Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, which include Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Trim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Trim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.