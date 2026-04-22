Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Sells $321,258.40 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $321,258.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,725,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,190,557.92. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.4%
Shares of MARA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 41,055,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,222,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $23.45.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.
View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.
The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.
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