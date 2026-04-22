Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 2,948 Shares

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $131,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,964,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,991,738.48. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 52,397 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $2,341,097.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $2,128,201.14.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54.

On Monday, February 2nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,890 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $84,237.30.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

SION traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 353,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.01. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SION. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SION shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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