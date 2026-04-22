Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13. 9,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 7,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.6340.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Croda International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Croda International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COIHY

Croda International Trading Down 2.4%

Croda International Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Get Free Report)

Croda International plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in East Yorkshire, England. Established in 1925, Croda has built a global reputation for developing and manufacturing high-performance ingredients derived primarily from natural oils and renewable resources. The company’s research-driven approach has enabled it to innovate across a wide range of sectors, delivering solutions that combine efficacy, sustainability and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Croda’s operations are organized around three core segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.