Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. 11,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 50,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is a Calgary‐based exploration and production company focused on upstream oil and natural gas operations in Western Canada. Established in 2013 through a spin-out from PetroShale, the company has built a diversified portfolio of light oil and liquids‐rich natural gas assets. Its operations are concentrated in the Montney and Duvernay plays of Alberta’s Deep Basin as well as in key formations of northwestern Saskatchewan.

The company engages in the full cycle of oil and gas development, including seismic evaluation, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.