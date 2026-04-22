Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,450 and last traded at GBX 1,430. 150,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 154,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Cerillion in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerillion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,098.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cerillion
Cerillion Price Performance
About Cerillion
Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.
Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.
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