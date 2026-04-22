Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,450 and last traded at GBX 1,430. 150,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 154,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Cerillion in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerillion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,098.75.

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Cerillion Price Performance

About Cerillion

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,373.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,405.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

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Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

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