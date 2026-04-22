International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.42. 60,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 86,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.80 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.08.

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International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds interests in an advanced stage exploration project namely the Livengood Gold Project. It is located approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tolovana mining district within the Tintina gold belt. The project property consists of land leased from the Alaska mental health trust, a number of smaller private mineral leases, Alaska state mining claims purchased or located by the company and patented ground held by the company.

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