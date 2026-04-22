Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.92 and last traded at GBX 58.92. Approximately 14,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 47,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of £12.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.06.

About Orchard Funding Group

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Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

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