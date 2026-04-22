Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 121. Approximately 215,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 448,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tharisa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50.

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Tharisa Price Performance

About Tharisa

The company has a market cap of £358.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

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About Tharisa – delivering on expansion and growth opportunities, commercialising technology solutions

Tharisa is an integrated resource group playing a pivotal role in the global energy transition and the decarbonisation of economies. Leveraging innovation and technology, Tharisa covers the entire value chain – exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics – for PGMs and chrome concentrates. The low cost, multigenerational Tharisa Mine is located on the southwestern limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa, the largest source of PGMs and chrome globally.

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