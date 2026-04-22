Wall Street Zen Upgrades Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) to Buy

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

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Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $5.50 on Monday. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $763.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 117.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 779,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 421,205 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 55.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 554,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 197,740 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

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Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

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