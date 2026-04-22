United Bankshares (UBSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $315.1480 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 25.51%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Bankshares Stock Down 2.0%

United Bankshares stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 6,386.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSI

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

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