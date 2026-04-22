First Hawaiian (FHB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5470 per share and revenue of $223.5940 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.33 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.0%

First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.50 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FHB

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In other news, Director Craig Scott Wo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $40,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

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