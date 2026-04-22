What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for HOVR FY2026 Earnings?

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Horizon Aircraft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for New Horizon Aircraft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for New Horizon Aircraft’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

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Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JonesTrading assumed coverage on New Horizon Aircraft in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Horizon Aircraft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. New Horizon Aircraft has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03).

Institutional Trading of New Horizon Aircraft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOVR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the third quarter worth $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Horizon Aircraft by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

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New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

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