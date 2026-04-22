Analysts Set Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) PT at $6.47

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.4680.
EVEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EVE from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on EVE from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVE
Institutional Trading of EVE
EVE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVEX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVE will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.
The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.
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