Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWDBY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Swedbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Swedbank Price Performance

SWDBY stock opened at SEK 35.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of SEK 36.44 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Swedbank has a 12 month low of SEK 22.85 and a 12 month high of SEK 40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.10. Swedbank had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of SEK 1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swedbank will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank Company Profile

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Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank’s franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

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