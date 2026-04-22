Brokerages Set TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Target Price at $117.25

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

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Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,586 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TTMI opened at $125.25 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

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TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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