Q1 Earnings Forecast for Kaiser Aluminum Issued By KeyCorp

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Kaiser Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Mckinney forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kaiser Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $153.22 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $157.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,973. This represents a 28.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.43%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

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Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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