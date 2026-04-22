HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for ALLO Earnings

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

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Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. Truist Financial raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

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Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $565.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 578.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 952,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 435,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 47,763 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $117,974.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,150,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,979.53. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 24,001 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $42,241.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,252,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,919.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 252,183 shares of company stock worth $493,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

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Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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