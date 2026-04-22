Analysts Set Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Target Price at $35.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPG. Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Dorian LPG Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $35.39 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $119.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 881.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 122,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,741.84. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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