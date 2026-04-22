Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Receives $43.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEPN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Septerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Septerna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Septerna

Institutional Trading of Septerna

In other news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,979,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283.30. The trade was a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 174,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,247.06. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,969. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEPN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Septerna Stock Performance

Shares of Septerna stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 3.50. Septerna has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Septerna had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts forecast that Septerna will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Septerna

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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