Swarmer Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 27th (NASDAQ:SWMR)

Swarmer’s (NASDAQ:SWMR – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 27th. Swarmer had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Swarmer’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Swarmer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

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Swarmer Stock Up 13.1%

Swarmer Company Profile

NASDAQ:SWMR opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Swarmer has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $68.97.

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We are launching the future of autonomous warfare through combat-proven software that enables military forces to deploy and coordinate drone swarms at significant scale. While hardware manufacturers compete and as the go-to in an increasingly commoditized market, we seek to establish ourself as a critical software layer operating system for autonomous swarm operations positioning us to capture increased value as the global military drone market experiences growth projected to exceed 12% compound annual growth through 2030.

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