NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $7.4338 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE NEE opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $96.21. The firm has a market cap of $189.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy News Summary

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying notable upside relative to current levels; this is a bullish analyst signal for investors. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying notable upside relative to current levels; this is a bullish analyst signal for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept its “buy” rating on NEE, reinforcing institutional confidence in NextEra’s long-term strategy in renewables and regulated utilities. Read More.

Goldman Sachs kept its “buy” rating on NEE, reinforcing institutional confidence in NextEra’s long-term strategy in renewables and regulated utilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Yahoo coverage) are noting rising Q1 EPS estimates, driven by FPL customer growth and renewables/battery additions — setting expectations for a potential earnings beat that could support the stock if confirmed. Read More.

Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Yahoo coverage) are noting rising Q1 EPS estimates, driven by FPL customer growth and renewables/battery additions — setting expectations for a potential earnings beat that could support the stock if confirmed. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting NextEra’s profitability and CEO comments that AI-driven power demand will support growth underscores structural demand for renewables, storage and flexible generation — a favorable longer-term thesis for investors. Read More.

Coverage highlighting NextEra’s profitability and CEO comments that AI-driven power demand will support growth underscores structural demand for renewables, storage and flexible generation — a favorable longer-term thesis for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target to $93 and kept a “hold” rating — a modestly positive tweak that signals limited near-term upside but continued analyst attention. Read More.

Jefferies nudged its price target to $93 and kept a “hold” rating — a modestly positive tweak that signals limited near-term upside but continued analyst attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine coverage notes that S&P 500 index momentum is affecting NextEra’s outlook; index flows and sector rotation can amplify moves even when company fundamentals don’t change materially. Read More.

Kalkine coverage notes that S&P 500 index momentum is affecting NextEra’s outlook; index flows and sector rotation can amplify moves even when company fundamentals don’t change materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces such as the FirstEnergy earnings preview and broader utility valuations (and Berkshire Hathaway Energy primer) are background context for investors weighing relative value across utilities; they’re not company-specific catalysts but shape investor comparisons and flows. Read More.

Sector pieces such as the FirstEnergy earnings preview and broader utility valuations (and Berkshire Hathaway Energy primer) are background context for investors weighing relative value across utilities; they’re not company-specific catalysts but shape investor comparisons and flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Kalkine flagged that NextEra has been sliding within the S&P 500 after “mixed” earnings reaction — headlines about mixed results and any revenue/near-term guidance misses can trigger selling and explain today’s weakness. Read More.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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