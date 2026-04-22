Asos Pls (ASOMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4051) per share and revenue of $1.6538 billion for the quarter.

Asos Pls Stock Performance

ASOMY stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Asos Pls has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Asos Pls to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Asos Pls Company Profile

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ASOS PLS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) is an international online fashion retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Since its founding in 2000 as AsSeenOnScreen, the company has focused on providing trend-driven clothing, footwear and accessories to a predominantly young adult audience. ASOS operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform that features both its own in-house brands and a curated selection of third-party labels, with an emphasis on fast fashion and seasonal collections.

The company’s product offering spans womenswear, menswear, swimwear, activewear, shoes, bags, jewellery and beauty items.

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