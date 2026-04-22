Asos Pls (ASOMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2026

Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMYGet Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4051) per share and revenue of $1.6538 billion for the quarter.

Asos Pls Stock Performance

ASOMY stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Asos Pls has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Asos Pls to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASOMY

Asos Pls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS PLS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) is an international online fashion retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Since its founding in 2000 as AsSeenOnScreen, the company has focused on providing trend-driven clothing, footwear and accessories to a predominantly young adult audience. ASOS operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform that features both its own in-house brands and a curated selection of third-party labels, with an emphasis on fast fashion and seasonal collections.

The company’s product offering spans womenswear, menswear, swimwear, activewear, shoes, bags, jewellery and beauty items.

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