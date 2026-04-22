Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPE – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 615,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 144,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Vape Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vape Company Profile

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Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

Further Reading

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