Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 745 and last traded at GBX 737. 219,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 245,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 734.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of £942.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 707.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 684.28.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

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Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

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