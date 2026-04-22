Brazilian Electric Power (NYSE:AXIA) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista Sells 1,640,600 Shares

Brazilian Electric Power Co (NYSE:AXIA – Get Free Report) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 1,640,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $20,441,876.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,146,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,558.72. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brazilian Electric Power Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AXIA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 1,033,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. Brazilian Electric Power Co has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Brazilian Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brazilian Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Brazilian Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

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