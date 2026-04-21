BNY (NYSE:BK) EVP Alejandro Perez Sells 12,504 Shares

BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $1,713,173.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,607.13. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BNY Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $137.97. 4,530,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. BNY has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $139.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19.

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BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. BNY had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BNY will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNY Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. BNY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on BNY in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BNY from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BNY from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on BNY from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BNY in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Key Headlines Impacting BNY

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its stake in BNY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in BNY by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BNY by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BNY by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Company Profile

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BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

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