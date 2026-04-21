LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) vs. Yangtze River Port and Logistics (OTCMKTS:YRIV) Financial Comparison

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Yangtze River Port and Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $72.79 million 0.00 -$78.52 million ($148.49) 0.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million ($0.08) -0.13

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. Yangtze River Port and Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LuxUrban Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -145.57% N/A -29.89% Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91%

Summary

Yangtze River Port and Logistics beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

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LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

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Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

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