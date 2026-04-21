Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $21.39. 20,823,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,883,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Up 9.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $5,933,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,147,226 shares of company stock valued at $49,631,853. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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