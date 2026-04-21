Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.50 million. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Calix Price Performance

CALX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 1,818,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,268. Calix has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 198.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Calix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Calix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALX

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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